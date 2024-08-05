Drivers warned to expect delays of up to 30 minutes on A5 and A1 due to road closures

National Highways have announced delays of between 10 and 30 minutes due to16 road closures in and around Central Bedfordshire this week.

The latest expected works list, shows 11 closures already in place are expected to continue this week:

> A5, to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Leighton Road and Woburn Road - traffic signals for gully replacement on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

> A5, to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Thorn Turn Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, to 5am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Baldock - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

> A1, to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, to 5am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) both directions, junction 10 to junction 6 - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

> A1, to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

> A1, to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury - carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

> A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

> A421, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

> A1, to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

The following road closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> A5, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from 10pm August 6 to 5am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.

> M1, from 10pm August 8 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to 15 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

> A1081, from 10pm August 12 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 / M1 westbound, New Airport Way to M1, junction 10 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.