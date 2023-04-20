Fundraiser in memory of mum-of-three found dead in Biggleswade more than doubles its target

A fundraiser to help pay for the funeral costs of a mum-of-three found dead in Biggleswade more than doubled its target.

More than £2,000 was donated to the JustGiving fundraiser in memory of Sarah Albone – smashing the £1,000 target.

Sarah, 38, was found dead in a house in Winston Crescent on February 25. Her family, who had not seen her since before Christmas, had reported her missing.

At the start of March, 34-year-old Matthew Waddell, of Winston Crescent, was charged with murder. A plea hearing is due to take place on Monday (April 24) with a three-week trial due to start on August 21 at Luton Crown Court.

An inquest into her death revealed that she had been killed by a sharp and blunt force injury to her head.

Writing on the fundraising page, a family spokesperson said: “On Saturday 26th February 2023 we were informed of the devastating news that Sarah was no longer with us. At that moment our world stood still, in a nightmare we as a family are living each and every day.

"We are each trying to come to terms with so many questions, some which may never be answered, but most of all trying to come to terms with the fact we will never get the chance to ever say goodbye and tell her how loved she truly is.”

They added: “Many knew Sarah and her brilliant sense of humour, her kindness, and never taking life too seriously.

"Sarah did have her battles with various health conditions, but always took it in her stride. Sarah has three strong, kind, beautiful children which miss their mummy so so much. Sarah adored her children and loves them with all her heart. They will continue to make her proud like they have done since the moment their hearts started beating. We all miss her more than words could ever even begin to explain.”

One supporter wrote on the page: “I knew Sarah and she didn’t deserve this, she was a lovely girl,” while another comment read: “So cruelly taken from us far too soon, you will always be in our hearts and forever loved and remembered.”