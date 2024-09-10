'Great vibes': Langford medium donates long locks to The Little Princess Trust

A kindhearted woman from Langford has donated her long locks to The Little Princess Trust.

Psychic medium and author, Sue Clarke, had her hair cut at Brethren's Barbers, Walkern, on August 28 - and over half of her marvellous mane will be made into wigs for people suffering with hairloss.

Sue's charity challenge is also raising money for both The Little Princess Trust and Luna Animal Rescue, and she hopes that anyone inspired by her actions will donate towards the good causes.

Speaking on the day of her haircut, Sue, 72, told the Chronicle: "I have had long hair for a long time and enjoyed what I've had. Now I wish for it to go towards wigs for little girls who haven't got what I have - or anyone else who has suffered hair loss.

Sue before the challenge, and after, with her plaits ready to be donated. Images: Sue Clarke.

"I have done quite a lot for charity and raised quite a few funds along the line. It's time for the chop for me; I just feel it's necessary. I've been thinking about this lots and wanted to do something."

Sue described the day as having "great vibes" and wished to say a special thank you to Fiona and Hugh from Brethren's Barbers.

Smiling, she added: "I've had hair to my waist - now it will be 'shorty short!'"

Since 2005, national charity The Little Princess Trust has been providing real hair wigs to children and young people experiencing hair loss from cancer or other conditions.

Sue gets the chop! Images: Sue Clarke.

Meanwhile, Arlesey-based Luna Animal Rescue helps to care for and rehome pets in need.

Sue said: "Alongside private monetary donations for the wonderful Little Princess Trust, I am running a personal sponsorship for Luna Animal Rescue shelter; both charities are ongoing for donations at the moment."

You can donate to The Little Princess Trust directly here or via's Sue's Facebook page. You can donate to Luna Animal Rescue here. So far, Sue has raised over £300.

She concluded: "I feel extremely liberated psychologically, but I grew my hair for this purpose from the start. Generosity creates generosity in a world where we all need a boost. Even a smile is easily donated towards those who may feel somewhat isolated."