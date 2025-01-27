Health chiefs insist more GP appointments have been available for patients in Bedfordshire in recent months
According to theBedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK), new data from NHS England shows a “significant” increase in the availability of general practice appointments for patients across the area between September and November 2024.
The figures show that a total of 1,669,754 appointments were made, an increase of 10.4% in appointments compared to 1,512,742 during the same period in 2023. The statistics show that same-day appointments now account for 39% of those being booked.
Nicky Poulain, chief primary care officer at BLMK, said: "We are thrilled to see the increase in the availability of GP appointments for BLMK residents.
"This progress reflects our continuous efforts to enhance healthcare access and ensure that our community receives timely and high-quality medical care. Our dedicated teams remain committed to addressing patient needs and improving overall health outcomes for everyone across the region."
Meanwhile, BLMK is urging people to use the NHS App to make appointments.
Available for both Apple and Android phones, the App is a simple and secure way to access a range of NHS services, including ordering repeat prescriptions, viewing test results, managing appointments, viewing health records and booking COVID-19 vaccinations.
People can also register their organ donation decision and choose how the NHS uses their data.