One pub needs 'major improvement' according to the latest food hygiene scores for the Biggleswade area

The latest Food Hygiene ratings for businesses in Biggleswade and its surrounding area have been published.

The Food Standards Agency website shows most were rated 4 or 5 - good or very good. But one village pub has been given a rating of just 1, and ordered to ensure that there is 'major improvement'.

The latest establishments to be inspected are as follows:

Rated 5:

Mount Pleasant Golf Club at Mount Pleasant Golf Course, Station Road, Lower Stondon, Henlow - rated on April 24; The Munch Munch Bus Company Ltd at Woodlands Nurseries, Biggleswade Road, Upper Caldecote - rated on April 22; The Crown Hotel at 23 High Street, Biggleswade - rated on April 25; Biggleswade Town Football Club at The Carlesberg Stadium, Langford Road, Biggleswade - rated on April 22; O' Sarracino Pizzeria at 21 Bonds Lane, Biggleswade - rated on May 8; Shillington Football & Social Club at Shillington Memorial Playing Field, Greenfields, Shillington - rated on December 1; Pizza King at 28-28a Hitchin Street, Biggleswade - rated on May 8; Pizza Hot at 111 Mead End, Biggleswade - rated on April 25.

Rated 4:

USA Fried Chicken & Chippy, Market Square, Biggleswade - rated on April 8; Indian Monsoon at Market House, 30 Market Square, Biggleswade - ranked on April 23; The Loft at 1 North Bridge Street, Shefford - ranked on April 24; Marsh Farm Fish & Chips T/A Henlow Fish & Chips at 1 Langford Road, Henlow - ranked on April 24.

Rated 1: