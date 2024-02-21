Opening date revealed for Bermuda Falls adventure golf course in Henlow

Perfect Aquatics is navigating new waters and venturing into a golfing scheme, after securing a £259,000 funding package

A new crazy golf course in Henlow is set to open next month.

Perfect Aquatics’ Bermuda Falls adventure golf course will welcome golfers from 9am on Friday, March 8.

A private trial-run event is set to take place before hand, to make sure everything is ready for players to tee off on the grand opening date.

The new course has been created thanks to a £259,000 funding package – and managing director Pete Wootton says it promises a “journey into a fantastical realm where creativity and joy intersect” with whimsical themes and innovative obstacles. It will also include a koi pond, with visitors able to feed the fish.

He added: "Our aim is to redefine the adventure golf experience, creating a space where families, friends, and enthusiasts alike can come together for a truly memorable and entertaining adventure.”

The new venture was announced back in December last year, and is set to increase turnover by 40 per cent.

Speaking at the time Pete said: “The development will give us an opportunity to diversify our revenue stream, with this increased income allowing us to continue investing in the business’ sustainable footprint, which is a key pillar in how we operate.”

