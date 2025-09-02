Priya Mudahar, 14, from Stotfold, is representing Bedfordshire in the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain final, which is being held in Blackpool in October

A teenager from Stotfold has reached the national final of the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain competition, where she will represent Bedfordshire.

Priya Mudahar, 14, who already has the title of Miss Junior Teen Bedfordshire 2025, is now going for glory against teenagers from across the country in the Grand Final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain, which is being held in Blackpool in October.

Priya said: “I am so excited to have made it to the final, it is a great achievement, as there were so many gorgeous semi-finalists!”

The winner of the national competition will win prizes including £500, dresses from The Dress Studio and a sash and crown.

As part of the final weekend, participants will enjoy a Beauty Queen Challenge Day and a pyjama diva party at the Boulevard Hotel in Blackpool.

Priya explained she decided to take part in the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain competition to step out of her comfort zone and to challenge herself in a new way.

“It’s not just about the looks, there’s so much more to it, like public speaking, community involvement, and showing who you really are,” Priya said.

“That’s what really made me want to be a part of it.”

Priya’s mum Nicole added: “I think the pageant has really helped my daughter grow in confidence, resilience, and self-expression.

“She’s learned discipline, how to carry herself with poise, and the value of both hard work and kindness.

“This pageant has taught my daughter not just confidence, but also grace in both success and challenges.

“Most importantly, it’s given her opportunities to build friendships and develop life skills that will serve her well beyond the stage.”

The Miss Junior Teen Great Britain competition is open to 13 to 15-year-olds, and is one of three events under the Miss Teen Great Britain banner.

The other events are Little Miss Teen Great Britain, open to 10 to 12-year-olds, and Miss Teen Great Britain, which is for 16 to 19-year-olds.

The event’s website says it is not a beauty contest, and describes the pageant as “about empowering teenagers, having fun, making friends and incredible memories.”

