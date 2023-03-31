A much-needed underpass link to Biggleswade from nearby villages would avoid residents using an “absolutely lethal” route across the A1, a meeting heard.

It could be “a matter of time” before someone loses their life by Tingey’s Corner at Upper Caldecote, Biggleswade Town Council was warned.

Although a blueprint is still to be drawn up for the sustainable underpass project, the idea has the backing of Northill Parish Council already.

Residents "take their lives in their hands" at the Tingey's Corner crossing. Image: Mike Wells.

Ickwell resident Mike Wells updated town councillors on progress, saying: “I’m asking you to support this in a strong manner to the Conservative North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller.

“He can liaise with Highways England and Central Bedfordshire Council, asking them to get their act together.

“We’re not after money. Nobody’s prepared a costing or a design. The first thing is for interested parties to agree this needs to happen.

“There’s time pressure because Highways England announced last summer it’s going to close Tingey’s Corner, which is the A1 crossing from Biggleswade Road.

“It was a complete shock. We’d understood it would be closed to trucks, which would be diverted via Sandy, but not to locals. It’s not a legal crossing.

“Footpath seven is a legal right of way across both carriageways at the south-east corner of the Woodlands estate.

“We’ve strong opinions against a footbridge, which is unworkable,” he explained. “The rationale is you need enormous long ramps. Disabled people’s scooters wouldn’t get up there, which is frightening for them.

“Hundreds of people in Upper Caldecote, Ickwell and Northill want to access Biggleswade town centre. An underpass would avoid them getting in their cars to the south end of the town or to Bedford.

“People would use e-bikes or scooters and it would be a great way for the disabled to travel into town. The underpass is the perfect way to do this. I’d ask you support an underpass and on no account a bridge.”

Town councillor David Albone asked if Mr Fuller had indicated where funding might come from.

Mr Wells replied: “No. We’re avoiding that question for now. It’s never going to come out of Section 106 developer contributions.

“There should be money from new sources, such as sustainable travel initiatives. Two developers are keen to get more planning permissions on the west side, so there’s a deal to be done.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan said: “Something like this is desperately needed, and not just at that point.

“Has any thought been given to a possible diversion of footpath seven, particularly with developers contributing funds, which could finance part or all of an underpass?

“It’s only a matter of time before something serious happens there and someone loses their life. I support the closure, as that’s absolutely lethal one way or another.”

Mayor Grant Fage said: “The importance of this for Biggleswade town centre shouldn’t be underestimated because there are villages which rely on the amenities on the other side of the A1.”