Biggleswade transport interchange.

A commuter-led bus service from Biggleswade and surrounding villages to Bedford is needed at both ends of the day, a meeting heard.

Rising costs mean Herberts Travel will no longer run its 85/85A, 188, 189, and 190 services in the town and local villages as of Sunday (May 26).

The company made the decision, despite the contract still having two-and-a-half years to run.

Independent Potton Central Bedfordshire councillor and executive member for sustainability and climate resilience Tracey Wye confirmed earlier this month that a tender process ran during April.

“Local operator Grant Palmer Limited was awarded the contract and will be providing a similar service,” she said. “Grant Palmer sees commercial potential in some parts of the operation and there’s an opportunity to integrate the services more closely with other bus routes it already runs in the area.”

Routes 188, 189 and 190 provide links between Biggleswade, Potton and Sandy via villages such as Dunton, Wrestlingworth, Everton and Blunham, according to a report to BTC’s annual meeting.

It contained a letter from Central Bedfordshire Council’s public transport manager Adrian Hardy, who said: “Local bus operator Grant Palmer has submitted an alternative proposal for how these services could be provided at a significantly lower cost to the authority.

“This is because it sees commercial potential in some parts of the routes we’ve tendered and it can link some with its current commercial bus routes, such as 72 and 73, in the area.

“We’ve examined the plan carefully and feel this different schedule offers a broadly similar service in these areas to what runs there now.

“It’s worth noting that tenders received for the services as they operate currently are more expensive than what we’re paying and may be unaffordable.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell acknowledged: “It’s not easy. Mr Hardy is trying to do something quickly. We appreciate the chance to comment and knowing of any changes in the future.”

With a new transport interchange, town councillor Duncan Strachan asked: “Are these routes going to take into account our wish to move the buses off the town centre and into the bus station?”

Councillor Russell added: “Apparently CBC is doing a study, which is now widened from Biggleswade. I can assure you we keep pushing it through access for all, which Mr Hardy attends.”

Town councillor Andy Skilton explained that currently there is no morning bus from Biggleswade to Bedford that arrives for 9am – with the only options being to arrive at 7.30am or 9.30am.

He added: “That’s also the case on various routes with surrounding villages in the evenings. We should give the feedback that commuter use should be prioritised, as that’s when you get peak demand.”

Town councillor Dan Albone inquired about the circular route buses 85 and 85A, and whether a similar service would continue to be run in future.

Mayor Mark Foster mentioned the last bus from Biggleswade to Dunton would leave at ten past five, instead of five past six.