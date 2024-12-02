Biggleswade "completely shafted" by 'poorly handled' planning appeal for 416 new homes

The plans had attracted opposition from local councils and residents

Biggleswade has been “completely shafted” by an appeal decision to uphold plans to build up to 416 homes on land north of the town, a meeting heard.

Applicant Hallam Land Management received permission to build on a 43-acre site north of Furzenhall Road, subject to several conditions imposed by a planning inspector.

The company submitted a second planning application before the appeal was determined, which attempts to address issues raised in its original project, according to Biggleswade Town Council.

Three formal objections have been made by the town council to this further application, “which hasn’t been withdrawn” and includes a new road round to the Potton Road/Baden Powell Way roundabout, BTC said in a social media post.

“More than 1,500 separate objections were registered on CBC’s website planning portal.” The second scheme is due to be considered by the local authority’s development management committee on Wednesday, December 11.

Conservative Biggleswade East councillor Grant Fage raised the subject at a CBC full council meeting, during written questions. He asked when a “promised explanation” would be given to the committee, after “the council’s apparent failure to fully represent its decision” to refuse plans for housing on land north of the town.

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny replied: “The decision notice went back to the committee, the meeting after the appeal was decided.

“Members had the opportunity to comment at that meeting, if they were unhappy with it. I understand the steps you requested have been taken. I’m trying to get some more data from officers as to why we’re losing (planning) appeals.

“Is there anything we can learn from those results? We need to understand exactly what’s happened if we’re repeatedly incurring costs and found to be at fault”

Councillor Fage acknowledged “we lost this appeal”, saying: “Biggleswade has been completely shafted, particularly in the north of the town, and CBC has been landed with a £38,000 bill.”

Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor Sue Clark explained: “Meeting minutes come back to the committee next time, but decision notices are issued by the council completely separately from the development management process.”

Councillor Zerny added: “The exact wording of that decision notice featured in that next meeting, so we’re ultimately saying the same thing.”

In a statement, the town council said: “BTC has voiced its strong opposition to the proposed development of land north of Biggleswade since 2018, when the Local Plan was being produced, highlighting the negative impact it would have on the town.

“Since January 2020, the council has submitted multiple objections, as the application was modified, culminating in the refusal of the application in August 2023.

“BTC was concerned about CBC’s poor handling of the planning appeal process, and sent a letter to its chief executive and council leader in September outlining these issues, but has received no response.

“The council will persist in opposing this second application and any future development to the north of the town, reaffirmed its commitment to defending the interests of Biggleswade and its residents.”

A CBC spokesman said: “The written question has been acknowledged and a response is under way.”