Inspiring Music service in Central Bedfordshire to change after 4-week consultation over its future

A music programme in Central Bedfordshire is set to change after a 4-week consultation in response to falling attendance.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Bedfordshire Council held the consultation to help shape the future of Inspiring Music – its out of school hours music service.

The service has been providing lessons in schools and local music centres for nearly 40 years, ensuring young people have access to quality music education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a report revealed that membership had “significantly declined” post-pandemic, dropping from 213 in 2021-2022 to 128 in 2024-2025.

File photo of children playing violins.

The service currently runs three music centres, in Ampthill, Biggleswade, and Leighton-Linslade. Each location offers four music sessions on a Saturday, which are open to people of all ages and levels of experience.

But changes mean the council will establish a new central Saturday music hub for Inspiring Music in Ampthill, supported by smaller satellite centres.

Under the new model, the central music hub will provide Saturday morning sessions with specialist tutors, while the satellite centres in larger towns across Central Bedfordshire will offer after-school music programmes during the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These satelite centres are planned for Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Biggleswade with a view to expand to other areas in the future.

A survey carried out by Inspiring Music in 2023 revealed that young people wanted to see more variety and contemporary options from the service.

But due to financial challenges, including rising costs and a decline in membership, expanding the service as requested was not financially viable under the existing model.

The council says that in order to to deliver more projects, invest in new instruments, and develop contemporary music activities, it was essential to review how the out-of-school music programme is delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said: “It’s clear that there’s strong support for music education in our communities, and we remain committed to providing accessible, engaging opportunities for young people to explore and enjoy music.

“Inspiring Music’s offer in school won’t change, but the new model for weekend sessions reflects the need to adapt to changes in how families access the service. By centralising some provision and expanding local access through satellite centres, we can reduce costs, attract new tutors, and offer a wider range of music activities that better reflect young people’s interests.”

Visit the website at www.inspiringmusic.co.uk to find out more.