Shuttleworth College welcomes Kingsthorpe College pupils for a unique zoological education experience

Last week, Shuttleworth College, part of The Bedford College Group, proudly hosted students from Kingsthorpe College in Northampton at its Zoological Education Centre (ZEC) for a memorable and interactive learning experience.

The visit was the culmination of a collaborative school elective programme in Zoological Science, during which Kingsthorpe College pupils explored topics such as animal behaviour, habitats, and nutrition. Using remote technology, the pupils designed and created enrichment devices for animals at the ZEC. During their visit, the visiting pupils had the unique opportunity to see their creations in action, observing how the animals interacted with their designs.

As part of their day, the pupils enjoyed an engaging tour of the ZEC, meet-and-greets with some of its most fascinating residents — including binturongs and armadillos — and a first-hand look at the incredible work being carried out at Shuttleworth College to inspire the next generation of wildlife conservationists.

Carl Groombridge, Head of the Zoological Education Centre, said "It’s always a joy to share our passion for wildlife and conservation with the next generation. Thank you, Kingsthorpe College, for bringing your curiosity and enthusiasm".

Pupils enjoying cuddles with the Armadillos.

This elective programme was designed to promote outreach, conservation, and an understanding of working with animals. It also served to showcase the outstanding facilities and educational opportunities available at Shuttleworth College.

Feedback from Kingsthorpe College has been overwhelmingly positive, with staff and pupils declaring it their best elective programme to date.

For more information about the Zoological Education Centre and Shuttleworth College, visit Shuttleworth College | The Bedford College Group | Further & Higher Education