Biggleswade commuters: disruption ends as broken down train removed from line

Disruption caused by a broken down train has now ended - and Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey commuters can claim compensation if they have been delayed by 15 minutes or more.

A train was stranded at platform 2 at Huntingdon station this morning (July 1), with services towards London and Horsham unable to call at the town.

However, the broken down train has now been removed from the line.

