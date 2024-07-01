Biggleswade commuters: disruption ends as broken down train removed from line
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Disruption caused by a broken down train has now ended - and Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey commuters can claim compensation if they have been delayed by 15 minutes or more.
A train was stranded at platform 2 at Huntingdon station this morning (July 1), with services towards London and Horsham unable to call at the town.
However, the broken down train has now been removed from the line.
Thameslink confirmed: "Disruption to services caused by a broken down train earlier today at Huntingdon has now ended. If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim delay repay."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.