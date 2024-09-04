Biggleswade commuters face delays this afternoon due to broken down freight train

Travel news. Image: Thameslink.

Biggleswade commuters face delays due to a broken down freight train between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City.

The blockage on the line is affecting trains going northbound between Horsham and Peterborough, and may delay services by up to 20 minutes.

Thameslink stated: "Trains are able to run through this area but not call at Welwyn Garden City. This will not affect current running Thameslink services but delays may still occur. Please check your journey before you travel and leave 20minutes extra."

To find out more, visit the Thameslink website.