Biggleswade commuters: no direct train service between Peterborough and London on Saturday
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey residents are being advised to check before they travel on Saturday (June 29).
Due to the availability of train crew, Thameslink has announced that there will be no direct services between Peterborough and London/Horsham on this day.
One train will run each hour between Peterborough and Stevenage (change for connecting trains to/from London).
Two trains will run each hour between London Bridge and Horsham.
A Thameslink spokesman said: "Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.