Biggleswade commuters: no direct train service between Peterborough and London on Saturday

Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey residents are being advised to check before they travel on Saturday (June 29).

Due to the availability of train crew, Thameslink has announced that there will be no direct services between Peterborough and London/Horsham on this day.

One train will run each hour between Peterborough and Stevenage (change for connecting trains to/from London).

Two trains will run each hour between London Bridge and Horsham.