Biggleswade rail passengers warned to check for delays after train breaks down on the line
Biggleswade rail commuters are advised to check before they travel due to a broken down train in Huntingdon.
Thameslink has warned that there may be delays or alterations to services until the line is cleared.
The train broke down this morning (July 1) on platform 2 in Huntingdon station, meaning Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey passengers may have their journeys affected.
Thameslink stated: “Services towards London and Horsham will be unable to call at Huntingdon until further notice.”
Residents can use Thameslink's live map to check for delays.
