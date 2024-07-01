Biggleswade rail passengers warned to check for delays after train breaks down on the line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Biggleswade rail commuters are advised to check before they travel due to a broken down train in Huntingdon.

Thameslink has warned that there may be delays or alterations to services until the line is cleared.

The train broke down this morning (July 1) on platform 2 in Huntingdon station, meaning Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey passengers may have their journeys affected.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thameslink stated: “Services towards London and Horsham will be unable to call at Huntingdon until further notice.”