Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Watch out for these road closures

> A5, from 8pm April 19 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Sheep Lane Roundabout carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal works on behalf of Highways England.

> A1, from 8pm February 15 2021 to 6am May 31 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 10 Baldock - Lane closures and carriageway closures due to bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

> A428, from 8pm May 10 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, Wyboston to Caxton - Multiway signals for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

> A421, from 8pm May 13 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421/M1, junction 13. Works under carriageway closure, lane closure and ring management for A421 Widening Scheme on behalf of Morgan Sindall.

> A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile Lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm January 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - Various Lane closures and carriageway closures for Smart Motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

> A428, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound and westbound, junction with Hawkstone Road. Works under traffic signals for GI for new roundabout works on behalf of Waterman Group.

> A421, from 9pm May 23 to 5am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys to Marston Moretaine - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, from 9pm May 24 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Sandy to Lower Caldecote, carriageway closure for carriageway Reconstruction Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm May 24 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

> A1, from 7am May 25 to 6pm May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sandy to Blunham, diversion for signs Erection on behalf of Anglian Water.

> M1, from 10pm May 31 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 10 - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm June 6 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.