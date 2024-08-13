Delays for Bedford, Luton and Biggleswade rail commuters due to signalling fault
Luton, Bedford and Biggleswade rail commuters faced delays this morning due to signalling fault.
Thameslink received reports of a problem with the system in the Nunhead area.
This means that services between Welwyn Garden City to Sevenoaks, and Luton to Orpington are having to run at a reduced speed.
Thameslink stated: "Train services are running with delays by up to 10 minutes. Disruption is expected until 10am. Please use our online planner to help you with your journey."
> The delays have now cleared.
