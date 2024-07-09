Footpath closure and temporary traffic lights in Lower Stondon as Anglian Water installs new pipes

The project is expected to cause some traffic delays.

People living in Lower Stondon are warned of possible disruption as Anglian Water starts work to install new pipes in the village.

As part of the almost £1million project, 700m of new water pipes will be put under the ground to serve new homes being developed in the area.

From now until August 19, there will be a footpath closure behind Virginia Place and two-way traffic lights will be on Station Road from July 29 to August 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phase two is expected in summer 2025, with phase three following in autumn 2025, when more than 2,000m of pipes will be installed.

Investigation works will begin on July 22 for phase three on Bedford Road and traffic lights will be in place between Loganberry Way up to the entrance of the caravan park for around four weeks.

During the work, some traffic management will be needed to keep engineers, residents and road users safe.

Michael Smith, customer experience coordinator for the project, said: “With hotter and drier weather predicted in Bedfordshire by 2043, securing water resources for our customers has never been more important. Projects like this one in Lower Stondon mean we can ensure everyone in our region has a resilient supply of clean drinking water now and in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad