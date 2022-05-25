The parking, public safety and traffic flow measures were agreed at a Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management meeting.

The schemes included ‘No waiting at any time’ restrictions on Station Road, which should enable buses to turn out of the new Interchange and allow the free flow of traffic along the road, according to a CBC report.

“The implementation of the ‘No stopping at any time except for pick-up and drop-off’ restrictions are intended to address indiscriminate parking and to ensure that junctions aren’t obstructed by parked vehicles,” said the report.

Top: The view of the site before and below: an artist's impression of the site once work is complete

“The introduction of the limited waiting restrictions are intended to address indiscriminate parking and help with access to the shops and services in Biggleswade town centre.”

The second measure was to extend the 20mph zone on Station Road 184m to the south of where it currently ends.

The third change is the prohibition of left turns on the exit of Palace Street at the junction of Saffron Road and Station Road for safety reasons.

“There will be a section of road where only right turns will be allowed as turning left would be into oncoming traffic now,” added the report.

“And a zebra crossing in Station Road will provide access to and from the railway station and the transport interchange for everyone using the area.”

Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno, who chairs the meeting, described it as “a big scheme for Biggleswade“, while acknowledging that “space outside the railway station is limited”.

And, having spent time there last weekend said, “the current yellow lines could be reduced to put some parking back in as inevitably spaces will be lost as part of the project.”

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker said in a statement that the Palace Street segment affects “a gateway to the town often overlooked”.

CBC’s principal project manager Nick Shaw said there was one objection to the zebra crossing from the town council, which suggested it “takes away parking” and “isn’t on the desire line” route preferred by pedestrians.