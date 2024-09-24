Search and rescue teams make sure Shefford flood victims are safe - and they're appealing for donations

Midshires Search and Rescue at work in Shefford last night.

Search and rescue teams were out in force last night (September 23) to make sure flood victims in Shefford were safe.

The hardworking volunteers were deployed to the High Street, Northbridge Road, Riverside and Powels Road to name but a few, as the town was hit by a red weather warning.

A spokesman for Midshires Search and Rescue, said: "Last night all residents we spoke to wanted to remain in their homes, all were offered evacuation, primarilly offering welfare checks.

"However, due to the river being in flood we also spent time taping off riverside access to avoid potential issues occuring or people getting into trouble in the floodwater.

"Whilst our proffessional volunteers were prepared to evacuate if neccessary, no requests were made last night and the team stood down around 4am ready to return to their day jobs this morning."

Midshires Search and Rescue recieves no central or government funding and relies soley on public donations and fundraising.

The spokesman continued: "On top of our activity with police forces or other emergency services, we have to create this income, with three vehicles, 55 on call members of different skill sets and currently sat on 65 call outs so far this year.

"The team costs on average £15 to £20,000 a year just to survive without any advancement and investment in new kit, of which the water kit very soon needs replacing due to its lifetime.

"All this takes a serious toll on a personal life and those members who have partners and famillies are incredibly supportive of the work we do.

"We don't do it for recognition, we do it to help people and to bring people home, but without money there will be no team to complete this life saving work."

You can donate to Midshires Search and Rescue here.

The spokesman concluded: "We would like to thank both, Beds & Cambs 4x4 Response and Bedfordshire Local Emergency Volunteers Executive Committee for their assistance and the rest station created within the town."

If you are vulnerable and need assistance, contact Central Bedfordshire Council’s emergency helpline: 0300 300 8500. If a flood is posing a danger to life or threat of injury, dial 999.