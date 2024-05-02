Step-free acccess scheme for Biggleswade Railway Station delayed for another year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-awaited access for all project at Biggleswade railway station has come off the rails and is set to be delayed for a further year.

Unexpected “delivery challenges” have hampered the early stages of the project, Network Rail has revealed.

New lifts were due to be installed at the station potentially by the end of this year.

Labour Parliamentary candidate for North East Bedfordshire in 2017 and 2019 Julian Vaughan posted on X: “Wow!

“In the same week that the Network Rail chief executive officer admits its comprehensive failure to deliver for disabled people, work is halted on step-free access at Biggleswade station. Truly pathetic!”

Also reacting on social media, Central Bedfordshire Council deputy leader and Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker confirmed the scheme has temporarily hit the buffers.

“Just as we were all starting to get increasingly confident that the desperately needed step-free access at Biggleswade station was proceeding on schedule, Network Rail has announced the works have been halted because of unforeseen issues,” she said.

“The saga of installing lifts at the station has been ongoing for many years. I was feeling cautiously optimistic when the planned works were finally given the green light earlier this year, with these new lifts set for installation by the end of the year.

“The recent works and hoardings going up around the station gave a real feeling of optimism that we might finally get this much-needed piece of local infrastructure.

“This step-free access is desperately needed by mums with pushchairs and the less able-bodied as the steep steps often severely limit the accessibility of a key mode of transport.

“You can image my dismay and frustration when I received an email from Network Rail confirming the setback.”

Network Rail’s email stated: “During our recent work as part of the first stage of this project, we encountered some delivery challenges unfortunately.

“This has impacted the planned methodology for the second stage of improvements, so works will now be paused while the development team resolves these issues and the delivery plan is revised.”

Councillor Whitaker added: “My understanding is that these delays could be up to a year.”

Network Rail explained: “This decision made by the project team to pause works hasn’t been taken lightly.

“Progressing any further would risk leaving excavations open within the hoarded areas on the platforms for an extended period. During this pause, our supplier will use the time to produce extra design work.”

Buildings taking up space within the station compound have been removed, as Network Rail seeks to keep costs low with no on-site presence, according to councillor Whitaker.

“Despite my further queries, Network Rail hasn’t been forthcoming on the exact reason for the delay or why the company hadn’t identified the problem arising previously,” she remarked.

“Conservative North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller, who chairs the step-free access committee, is calling for an urgent meeting and insisting Network Rail attends with some answers.