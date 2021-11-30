Winter train timetable means more services to London via Biggleswade

Train services are set to change as the winter timetable comes into force.

There will be more services to and from London Kings Cross from Sunday, December 12.

On weekdays on Great Northern, there will be an extra morning and evening service between Peterborough and King’s Cross via Huntingdon, St Neots, Biggleswade and Stevenage.

The new timetable starts on December 12

However, with Covid-19 continuing to affect operations with temporary reductions in some places, passengers are urged to always check before they travel.

Thameslink and Great Northern Managing Director Tom Moran said: “We’re changing our train times this December to provide some additional services for passengers. However, with the impact of Covid-19 still being felt and extensive engineering work this Christmas, there will be some temporary additional alterations in places to ensure planned services are as reliable as possible.

“We advise our customers, including those travelling to see friends and family over the festive period, to check before leaving home using live travel updates on our websites and at National Rail Enquiries where they can also sign-up for alerts.”

Passengers are also reminded that, from today, they must wear face coverings across the railway unless exempt.

On Christmas Eve (December 24) trains will finish running earlier than normal on all routes with last trains departing central London from around 8pm.