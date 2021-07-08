UPDATE: Over 50 cases in Bedford today - while 112 people test positive in Central Bedfordshire

As of today (July 8), Bedford recorded 54 new cases of coronavirus, with a total of 15,937 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Central Bedfordshire recorded 112 new cases with a new total of 18,348, while Luton has 72 cases, with a new total of 22,705.

There was one deaths in Bedford (484), Central Bedfordshire (572) or Luton (505).

Coronavirus stock image

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 35,1903 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 84,860 and Milton Keynes has 22,047 cases.

The new figures are recorded between 5pm the previous day to 5pm and unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,551 to 5,022,893. The number of deaths has risen by 35 to 128,336.

As of July 7, in the UK, 45,601,445 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 34,198,779 had received their second dose.

In Bedford, 118,961 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 86,329 had received their second dose.

And in Central Bedfordshire, 200,141 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 149,132 had received their second dose.