Gritters take to the road as snow is expected in Central Bedfordshire

By Laura Hutchinson
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 1:22 pm
One of Central Beds Council's gritters

Gritters are set to take to the roads this evening for a full gritting run - as Central Beds could be in for snow.

Central Bedfordshire Council said: "It is a cold, blustery day and looks like we may get the odd bit of hail/sleet/snow later this afternoon - though we're not expecting the snow to lie.

"It's likely road temperatures will be around freezing and below in places overnight.

"That means we'll do a full gritting run at 8pm."

It receives a special forecast from the Met Office so it knows when it's time to hit the road with its gritters, which spread a mixture of brine (salt-water) and rock salt which helps roads become clearer much faster.

