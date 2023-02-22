Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will finally step into the ring soon for their highly anticipated fight in Saudi Arabia. The boxing match in the Middle East will take place on Sunday night (February 26) and will see ‘enemies’ Tommy and Jake take centre stage prior to Artur Beterbiev’s light-heavyweight world title win against Anthony Yarde in London.

Former Love Island star Tommy failed to make an appearance at a press conference for the fight in Saudi Arabia on February 8 as his partner Molly Mae Hague had recently given birth. The brother of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has previously pulled out of two fights against social media personality Jake.

In December 2021, the fight was called off by Tommy due to a combination of injury and illness. The boxer then withdrew for a second time in August 2022 due to Visa issues preventing his travel to the USA.

But what time will Tommy Fury v Jake Paul take place on February 26 and how can you watch the fight? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Tommy Fury v Jake Paul?

The boxing match will take place in Diriyah in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26. The card will get underway at 6.30pm in the UK(1.30am EST) and the main event will take place at 9.30pm UK time (4:30pm EST).

Who is on the undercard for Tommy Fury v Jake Paul?

Main event: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack

Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion

Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes

Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellogg

The Tommy Fury v Jake Paul undercard is subject to change.

How to watch Tommy Fury v Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will meet in Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)