I'm a 'professional organiser' - here are my top 10 secrets to decluttering your home

A ‘professional organiser’ has shared her top tips for decluttering - as a new survey shows Britain’s Millennials are trying to live with less in 2025.

According to a nationwide study of 2,000 people, one in four of those between 29 and 44 are embracing ‘Lessting’ - the art of decluttering and living with less - and selling items online to get some extra cash.

Many of the generation that entered the workplace in the wake of the global financial crisis have also made peace with being less materialistic - as 34% believe ‘Lessting’ brings happiness.

In contrast, their elders in Generation X have trouble letting go of the past as while 55% of 45-60-year-olds want to declutter, 42% admit that the tug of nostalgia stops them from parting with old items they no longer need but hold fond memories.

For some, the challenge lies in confronting sentimental items, nearly a quarter (24%) struggle to let go of family heirlooms and meaningful gifts with women particularly susceptible with 29% more likely than men (20%) to hold onto these.

Younger people also think many of their parents need to have a good old clear out, with almost a quarter saying that it’s mum and dad who need to clean house, and 27% saying they’d feel overwhelmed taking on the chore on their behalf.

For Millennials wanting some extra money to go towards that starter home, or a much needed holiday - or for their elders needing to let go of the past - professional organiser, Dilly Carter, has partnered with cleaning and laundry brand Dr. Beckmann to offer tips on how to declutter.

She said: “Decluttering can be transformative, especially as we start a new year, but it’s also very personal. Gen X is facing a unique crossroads, looking ahead to a simpler future while honouring the memories tied to their possessions.

“The key is to take it step by step, focusing on what truly adds value to your life now and whether you can see yourself using it in 6 – 12 months time. There are simple solutions that help reduce stockpiling in the home and save space in condensed areas.”

Praising the virtues of ‘Lessting’, Natasha Brook, a spokesperson for Dr. Beckmann, added: “Lessting isn’t just about tidying up, it’s about improving mental well-being by letting go of the past. We recognise the emotional and practical challenges of decluttering, which is why we’ve partnered with expert, Dilly Carter, to share advice and tips to help people across the nation embrace a lighter, more organised way of living.”

Carter says the challenge doesn’t just stop once you’ve had that clear out, however, as sticking to ‘Lessting’ also means avoiding simply filling the space you’ve cleared with more stuff.

“To prevent clutter from building up again, make a habit of removing one item for every new item you bring into the home,” she advises. “This ensures you maintain balance and avoid over-accumulation. Avoid keeping items ‘just in case’. Be honest about whether you’ll use something in the future.”

Another useful tip is to make decluttering an activity we do with family and friends.

“Decluttering can feel overwhelming, so don’t be afraid to ask for help. A friend, family member or even a professional organiser can offer support, objective and motivation,” she explains. “You never know, decluttering with a loved one can bring back fond memories as you sift through sentimental items.”

Whatever our reasons for wanting a clear out - financial or to bring about a new start - you can make a start with sorting out your cleaning cupboard - often, ironically, ground zero for unnecessary items.

Dilly continues “Incorporating these small yet effortless changes, ensures that everyone can feel in control of their space and live with less as we continue into a new year.”

10 top decluttering tips

1. Start where you feel most comfortable

Begin with the areas that are troubling you the most or the space you feel ready to tackle. If the thought of a big project overwhelms you, start small and work your way up, even a single cupboard can make a difference. The key is taking those first (and sometimes scary) steps.

2. Assess the usage of each item

Ask yourself when was the last time I used this? If the answer is a year or years and it’s gathering dust, this is your sign you may no longer need this item, or it no longer serves a purpose in your life. Being honest with yourself can allow you to make more practical choices.

3. Pay attention to your emotional response

Look at the item and think about how it makes you feel when you hold it or see it. This can help you assess whether the item brings you a feeling of joy, sadness or evoke no feelings at all. If it doesn’t spark happiness or hold a meaningful purpose, it might be time to let it go.

4. Create clear sorting piles

When tackling a space like the cupboard under the stairs or a drawer, empty it completely onto a clear surface or area. Sort the items into three piles, keep, sell and donate. This method helps you visualise what you truly require and what can move on to a home that needs it .

5. Limit duplicates or multiples

Make a note of how many similar items you own, for example, how many cleaning products do you have for the toilet or how many mugs do you really need? Then, set realistic limits based on your lifestyle. Aim to keep a manageable number of essential items that you truly love or use daily.

6. Empty the space completely

For larger decluttering tasks, take everything out of the room or area in question. Starting with a blank slate allows you to see the potential of the space. Decluttering doesn’t have to be done all at once, progress adds up over time.

7. Set a decluttering schedule

Break the task into a manageable session. Set aside a specific time each day or week to tackle each room or area which needs attention. Consistency helps avoid burnout and keeps you motivated.

8. Adapt the ‘one in, one out’ rule

To prevent clutter from building up again, make a habit of removing one item for every new item you bring into the home. This ensures you maintain balance and avoid over-accumulation. Avoid keeping items ‘just in case’. Be honest about whether you’ll use something in the future.

9. Set goals for each space

Visualise how you want a space to feel and function before you start decluttering. Whether it’s a minimalist wardrobe or a clutter-free kitchen, have a clear goal.

10. Enlist the help when needed

Decluttering can feel overwhelming, so don’t be afraid to ask for help. A friend, family member or even a professional organiser can offer support, objective and motivation. You never know, decluttering with a loved one can bring back fond memories as you sift through sentimental items.