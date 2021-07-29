CRICKET: Blunham take the local bragging rights

Sam Johnson struck a brilliant 102 for Waresleys Sunday team as they claimed their first win of the 2021 season

Blunham took the local bragging rights after they defeated Waresley by four wickets in their Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League Division Two clash.

Waresley batted first and were dismissed for 158 in the 45th over.

Jo Barett held the innings together with 52 while Sam Johnson chipped in with 25 and there were further double figure contributions from Dom Farr, Laurence Frederick, Simon Donald and Ben Evans.

Deryn Fowler was the pick of the Blunham attack with 3-37.

In reply, Oliver Grist (27) and Shabz Hussein put on 71 for the first wicket and Hussein went on to make the key innings of 58 to set things up for Blunham.

Dom Farr (4-32) and Frederick (2-33) caused a middle order wobble but Blunham eventually eased to a four-wicket success in the 35th over.

Blunham 2nd remain top of Division Two in the Huntingdonshire County League after a 76-run success over Adidda.

Robbie Richmond (86) and George Hutson (53) put on a stand of 132 as Blunham reached 255-5 and Addida never threatened the total as they closed on 179-9.

Blunham 4th completed the double against Harrold 2nd with a four-wicket victory

Daniel Johnson (5-20) and Mark Cooke (4-15) did the bulk of the damage as Harrold were bowled out for 124 and Blunham reached 125-6 with John Pravin (40) leading the way.

Blunham’s Sunday side suffered a real hangover and were skittled out for just 52 by New Bradwell who reached their target for the loss of four wickets.

There was better news for Waresley’s Sunday team, however.

They batted first against Southill Park 2nd and reached a big total of 220-2 in 40 overs thanks, in the main, to a brilliant 102 from Sam Johnson, who hit 11 fours and a six in his second century for the club.

He was supported by Ben Irish (64no) as the duo put on 156 for the second wicket.