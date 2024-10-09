​Biggleswade FC all set for huge York City FA Cup test

Biggleswade FC celebrate their win in the last round of the FA Cup. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​Biggleswade FC will take part in the biggest game in the club’s short history this weekend when they play York City in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Their full-time opponents currently lie third in the National League, 79 places above Biggleswade in the pyramid, and are strong favourites to progress to the first round (proper) which is when Football League clubs enter the draw.

It is hoped a big crowd will be at The New Eyrie in Bedford, where Biggleswade FC continue to groundshare, with a large number expected to make the journey south from York for the game and the people of Biggleswade urged to make the much shorter trip west to get behind Dave Northfield and Mark Inskip’s men.

The match has attracted national attention, with BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell having spent all of Monday WITH the club as they took on Kings Langley, the game ending in a 3-1 defeat.

Joint-boss Northfield spoke in depth to the Chronicle about the tie and life at the club in general, and you can read the interview HERE.

​And speaking to the Non-League Paper this week, he reiterated what a big tie it is for the club.

He said: “It’s our day in the limelight. I haven’t got a clue what the crowd will be, how many they will bring or what we’re going to do just yet, I’m still thinking about the game.

“What I do know is that, in terms of prestige and glory, this will be the biggest day by far in the history of this football club.

“I’d say 999 times out of a thousand, they turn up and win, but we just hope for that one per cent chance that it doesn’t go right for them and the pressure builds.

“The FA Cup has produced so many unbelievable stories over the years, wouldn’t it be amazing if we were one of them?

“The excitement around the place is ridiculous. It’s literally the biggest and best draw we could have dreamed of.

“I just think York has a very special feel about it and it will be an absolute honour to bring them down to our ground and play them.”

Biggleswade beat step three side Canvey Island 1-0 in the last round to secure the tie with York.