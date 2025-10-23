Biggleswade FC leave it late again but Town and United are beaten

Alex Marsh celebrates his late winner on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills.

​​Biggleswade FC struck another late goal to keep the pressure on top spot in the SPL Division One Central on Saturday.

​Alex Marsh, who had struck a 94th minute equaliser against Hitchin five days earlier, popped up to net again in the 88th minute to earn a 3-2 win over Flackwell Heath.

It was the third game in a row that FC had taken points with a goal in the 88th minute or later.

The result means FC remain second in the league, two points behind leaders Leighton Town who are still unbeaten and have a game in hand.

This weekend, FC go to Beaconsfield Town, who are ninth in the table.

*Biggleswade Town are now three games without a win after they lost 2-1 at Marlow on Saturday.

The Waders have dropped to seventh in the league as a result, Alfie Powell’s goal not enough as Marlow struck twice in the first-half.

Biggleswade now prepare to host Thame United on Saturday before local rivals Stotfold are then the visitors on Tuesday night.

*Biggleswade United’s FA Vase dreams ended on Saturday as they were beaten 3-0 at Eynesbury Rovers.

The hosts went in front inside two minutes and netted again midway through the first-half, before killing the game off with a third goal in the second.

Boss Kane Dougherty said: “We lost the game in the first-half. It was really poor and the first time really that I’ve had concerns about the group.

"Obviously I have to look at myself as well but the minimum you require is that real desire and the lads have given me that all season, but I just felt in the first half there were a couple of lads who were carrying a few knocks and didn’t seem like they were at the races, and credit to Eynesbury as they came out of the blocks firing and punished us.

"The second-half was a lot better and some of the balls we put into the box were unbelievable quality but we didn’t punish where we needed to punish, whereas they were ruthless in the first-half.”

United responded by winning 4-0 at Potton United in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday night as Joe Hankins and Ryan Lewis both scored twice.

United now host King’s Langley on Saturday.

