Fati senior is ready to star for Biggleswade United

Guillem Balague and Braima Fati watch David Nash put the finishing touches to the new murals at Biggleswade United. Picture by Tia Thorne

Football and the number 10 shirt run in the Fati family.

But while his brother Ansu wears the shirt formerly worn by Lionel Messi at Barcelona, his elder brother Braima will this season be wearing the same number with Biggleswade United.

Ansu, the youngest ever goalscorer both for Barcelona and his adoptive country, Spain, recently signed a new £70,000 a week six-year deal complete with a €1 billion buy out clause while Braima, also a former graduate of the famous La Masia Academy will be playing for free in the United Counties League

The 23-year-old player was unveiled to the media last Thursday and in an interview with Sky Sport's Gary Cotterill he explained how he was looking forward to his new challenge in England and how he had been welcomed into the Biggleswade United family.

From the moment he arrived, everyone at the club had made him feel at home, he added.

Instrumental in organising his move to England was club chairman, Guillem Balagué who said: “Braima is an excellent, skilful midfielder that can do an excellent job for our club and also carve out a new future for himself in football while also learning to speak another language fluently.

“He is a wonderful, humble and extremely welcome addition to our dressing room.

“His English is improving by the day and he has already established himself as one of our most influential players. We are very lucky and grateful to have him at our club.”

And a landmark day for the club also saw the creation of two murals in the Peter Dean Stand created by David ‘Gnasher’ Nash one of the country’s leading graffiti artists.

David had previously drawn the logo of ground sponsor, the Keech Hospice Care, when he agreed to return and paint two new murals of the club's choice in the stand.

“We decided to ask him if he could create portraits of Emma Hayes, the Chelsea ladies manager and Marcus Rashford quite simply because of the impact they have made through their involvement with football,” Balague said.

“Both are inspirations, both are role models whose lead we can follow but also people who represent our ideals as well as what our plans are for the future of our club.

“We cannot thank David enough. He is nothing short of a genius and we will be forever grateful for his efforts for our club.

“I am hoping to meet with Emma some time in the near future and see if she would be prepared to visit us and officially unveil the mural for us.”

On the pitch, United suffered a 7-2 defeat at Bugbrooke St Michaels last weekend with Charlie Clayton and Taylor Rhiney scoring the consolations.

United host Rothwell Corinthians in the United Counties League Premier Division South on Saturday before entertaining high-flying Harborough Town on Tuesday night

Biggleswade Town will look to bounce back from their Buildbase FA Trophy exit when they return to Southern League Premier Central action on Saturday.

The Waders suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Enfield Town in the first round last weekend, Matt Hall on target.

This weekend, Chris Nunn’s team hit the road as they head to second-from-bottom Stourbridge.

It’s been a mixed week for Biggleswade FC in the Southern League Division One Central.

Goals from Tom Coles and Jack Dreyer earned them a 2-1 home success over Barton Rovers last weekend but they then suffered a 3-0 reverse to Thame United on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, FC face a tough test as they travel to high-flying Berkhamsted.

Potton United produced one of their best all-round displays for some time as they beat Rothwell Corinthians 4-0 in the United Counties League Premier Division South last weekend.

Sam Dowridge and Isaac Charles gave them a 2-0 half-time lead with Corinthians were reduced to 10 men in between the goals.

And further strikes from Jack Thomas and Aaron McArdle completed the victory after the break.

Potton will be looking to continue this form when they make the long journey to Easington Sports this weekend.

Meanwhile, Potton’s game at Cogenhoe which they lost 3-2 back in August has been voided after it transpired that Cogenhoe had used four substitutes.