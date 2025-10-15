FC lose top spot while Town and United also suffer disappointment

Alex Marsh fires home the penalty to earn a late point for Biggleswade FC on Monday. Photo: Guy Wills.

The battle for the top spots in SPL Division One Central hotted up this week as both Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade FC dropped points.

​Town suffered their first league defeat of the season on Tuesday night at Leighton Town, who in turn took top spot and are a point clear of both Ware and Biggleswade FC and with games in hand.

FC had drawn 1-1 at home to Hitchin Town on Monday night with Alex Marsh’s last-gasp goal earning the point.

Saturday had seen FC win 3-2 at Aylesbury United thanks to Luke Oswick’s late winner, while Town had drawn 1-1 at home with Hadley.

Speaking after Tuesday’s loss, which had seen Leighton 3-0 up in the first-half before Harrison Rookard and Dan Newton both scored before the break to reduce the arrears, Town boss Jimmy Martin said: “It was always going to be hard against a tough Leighton side – the manager has put together a really good group.

"To give any team a three-goal lead makes it even more difficult but I thought we gave them a run for their money, didn’t come away from what we do and we’ll keep fighting.

"It’s disappointing as it’s our first loss and we wanted to keep the unbeaten run going but we’ll go back to the drawing board, find ourselves and go again.”

Town will travel to Marlow on Saturday while FC are at home to Flackwell Heath.

*Biggleswade United suffered a frustrating few days as a 4-1 home to defeat to AFC Welwyn in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy was then followed by a 2-0 loss at home to fellow promotion-hopefuls Arlesey in the league.

That result left United seventh in the SSML Premier Division standings and two points outside the play-off places.

Attention now turns back to the FA Vase for United this weekend as they make the short hop up the A1 to Eynesbury Rovers in the second round. Rovers are currently 12th in the UCL Division One South, which runs parallel to the SSML Premier at step five.

They’ll then make an even shorter trip to Potton United next Tuesday in the Beds Senior Challenge Cup.