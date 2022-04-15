GUILLEM BALAGUE: Our women deserve big support for their cup final

Stotfold FC will host the cup final between Biggleswade Women's Red team and Bedford Ladies

The game will be played on Wednesday, April 27 and it would be absolutely wonderful if we could get at least 100 fans to make the short trip down the A1 to Stotfold to cheer us on against our opponents who currently sit mid-table in the division above us in the Eastern Region Premier League.

While our place in the final was achieved through the back door when our semi-final opponents Wootton Blue Cross Lionesses Women were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player, we fully intend to make the most of this opportunity and do our utmost to ensure we can bring the trophy back to our Keech Hospice Care Stadium.

And the women's section has been further boosted with the news that from the start of next season we will have an Under-15 girls side that have joined us lock stock and barrel from Stevenage and will, next season, play in our colours as Under-16s.

Our aim with all sides at our club has always been to be able to create a logical pathway through the ranks and the establishment of an Under-16 Women’s side will be the perfect springboard into senior football for these youngsters.

We are also now on the verge of announcing a revolutionary sponsorship deal for our women's section with a large company that will almost certainly change the face of grassroots women's football in our area, both on and off the pitch.

More details will be announced within the next few days.

With just three games left to play, our men's first team still haven't managed to secure their place in the United Counties League Premier Division South for next season.

The team produced a heroic display that nearly saw us bring off the shock of the season against title-chasing Hinckley Leicester Road at the weekend.

Taking the lead in the 25th minute put us in dreamland, although we would certainly have settled for a point particularly after Hinckley equalised close to the hour.

We were then reduced to 10 men just seven minutes later.

To then lose to a goal in the second minute of added on time was a kick in the teeth for our side who deserved so much more after having battled so hard.

But hopefully our courageous performance can set us in good stead as we launch into the sharp end of the campaign.

It starts with a trip to Coventry United tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm kick-off) before the big game next Tuesday when we travel down the road to face our neighbours Potton United (7.45pm kick-off).

Meanwhile, our Under 23 side also need points if they are to avoid relegation.