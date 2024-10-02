Several records broken at Biggleswade Athletic Club meeting
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Over 200 athletes from nearly 60 clubs across England entered the Open Graded Track & Field Meeting, held at its Sandy stadium.
Highlights of the day included three notable new records by visiting athletes: • Logan Cowling (Kingston upon Hull), coached by Lewis Capes, son of legendary British shot-putter Geoff Capes − UK national Under-13 Boys discus. • Michael Hausler (Cambridge & Coleridge) − British Masters Veteran-65 Men’s shot put. • Isabella Turner (Dacorum) – Under-17 women, Sandy Stadium pole vault.
With many athletes multi-eventing, the total number of entries for the meeting was around 360, more than 100 up on the comparable 2023 event. Competitors ranged in age from Under-11 to Veteran-70.
The meeting also incorporated Biggleswade AC’s own annual club championships, with many junior and senior members producing fine performances to claim titles in different events.
The field events all attracted either the maximum number of entries accepted or very close to it, requiring five of them to be split into two pools. Several of the track events also generated similar levels of interest, resulting in multiple graded races.
For more news about Biggleswade Athletic Club, go to: https://www.biggleswadeac.org.uk/news
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.