Dramatic moment car smashes into phone box during 100mph police chase - causing woman life-changing injuries
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dramatic footage shows the moment a dangerous driver crashed into a phone box - after reaching speeds of 100mph during a police chase.
Brandon Lee, 28, has been sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for two years and eight months, after he caused a woman life-changing injuries while recklessly driving a Ford Fiesta through Sussex.
Lee, of Forest Close, Horsham, failed to stop for police when he was caught doing 100mph in a 60mph zone.
Officers pursued him, resulting in a high-speed chase, during which Lee drove on the wrong side of a carriageway.
He lost control on a bend and crashed into a phone box, causing his passenger life-changing injuries.
Lee was arrested and later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Speaking after the case, Sergeant Joe McGregor, from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: "Lee’s driving was reckless and dangerous.
“We know that one in three collisions in Sussex occur because drivers are going too fast. Speeding is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.
"Lee is incredibly lucky that he did not cause a fatality that night, but this collision continues to have a lasting impact on the victim.
"We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.