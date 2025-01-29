Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment a man reversed his van towards a police officer’s motorbike - forcing the officer to jump off and run.

Police say, on September 23 2024, Frazer Higgins was requested to stop by a patrol near junction 7 of the M2 as it was suspected that he was driving a flatbed van unlawfully. A police officer riding a motorbike signalled for him to stop and a pursuit through the Faversham area ensued.

During the pursuit, Higgins braked his van heavily and reversed it at speed towards the police motorbike - forcing the officer to jump off his bike.

Frazer Higgins. | Kent Police

A patrol car was also targeted by Higgins, who swerved his van along the road before reversing it into the police vehicle and causing significant damage.

A short while later, Higgins abandoned his vehicle near a residential property and fled the scene. A brief foot chase resulted in Higgins being detained by officers outside an address in Egbert Road, Faversham. He was arrested and later charged.

On January 22 2025, at Canterbury Crown Court, Frazer Higgins, 31, was sentenced to two and a half years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and other driving offences. He will also face a driving ban upon his release from prison.

Detective Constable Ellis Langford said: “Higgins should not even have been behind the wheel that day and his deplorable conduct whilst driving could have had devastating consequences. I am pleased that he has been given a custodial sentence.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped to offer assistance to the police officer forced from his bike that day, and also pay special regard to the witnesses who helped secure Higgins’ conviction and remove a dangerous driver from Kent’s roads.”