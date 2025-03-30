Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This video shows the moment two teenagers were arrested just moments after they fist-bumped each other for stabbing an innocent man in an attempted murder attack.

However, their disgusting glee at their shocking attack was quickly over as police arrived on the scene just minutes later and ordered them to the floor with tasers.

CCTV released by South Yorkshire Police shows the moment Ramaray Treasure, then 17, and Leon Sykes, then 18, celebrated nearly murdering a man on West Street in Sheffield on March 9, 2024.

The two youths, who moments before chased a man down on West Street and “rained blows” on him with knives in hand, are seen grinning and fist bumping over the attack as they arrive at Pound’s Park.

Sykes then passes a knife to Treasure to inspect, who stops to inspect it.

However, moments later Treasure and Sykes are visibly spooked by police arriving off screen.

Treasure runs and jumps to throw the knife over the wall of a nearby bin storage before lying on the ground as officers approach with tasers in hand.

Ramaray Treasure and Leon Sykes fist bump moments after raining blows on a man with West Street with knives in hand. | SYP

Meanwhile, Sykes attempts to retreat behind the same wall with his hands behind his back, but is cornered by officers.

Judge Graham Reeds KC said in sentencing on March 9: “You both participated in a brutal and sustained attack in an attempt to murder a man you did not know over a conflict that has not been brought to light.”

Sykes, of Victoria Street, Stocksbridge, was jailed for 13 years and eight months. Treasure, of Tansley Street, Wincobank, was jailed for 12 years. Both will begin their sentences in young offender institutes.