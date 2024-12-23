Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas has come to Skeldale House 🎄

Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small returns for a Christmas special.

Take a trip back to Skeldale House for a festive episode.

The annual Christmas episode will feature a prominent role for Mrs Hall this year.

All Creatures Great and Small’s Christmas special will be delivered by Channel 5 tonight. The highly anticipated festive episode arrives just in time for audiences to tuck into an eggnog or two.

Based on the works of James Herriot, the series takes viewers back to Yorkshire in the early 20th century. It has become a fixture of the Christmas schedule on Channel 5 - while an older festive episode aired on BBC4 this weekend and you might have missed it.

Step back into Skeldale House for the festive season and prepare for a real treat. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is All Creatures Great and Small on?

All Creatures Great and Small. Photo: Channel 5 | Channel Five

The Christmas episode will air on Channel 5 tonight (December 23) and it has a real prime slot on the schedule. It is due to start at 9pm and it is an extra long runtime for fans to tuck into.

All Creatures Great and Small will run for 75 minutes, including adverts. It will finish at 10.15pm.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small?

The Christmas special will air on Channel 5 - and it starts at 9pm. However if you can’t watch it live, you will be able to catch up via the broadcaster’s on-demand service My5 after it has finished.

What to expect from the Christmas special?

Fearing for the safety of someone close, Skeldale House housekeeper Mrs Hall projects her concerns onto an abandoned fox cub, whose health is in jeopardy. Preparations are also in full swing for young Jimmy’s first birthday but everyone is rocked by news that Edward’s ship, HMS Repulse, has been sunk.

