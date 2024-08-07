This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio set to tour “Dead Inside” across the UK in 2024 👑

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RuPaul’s Drag Race Champion Bianca Del Rio has announced UK tour dates to end 2024 with

The drag star is set to perform dates in Belfast, Glasgow, London and York during her 12 night stand across the country

Here’s where you can get tickets to see her perform, and where exactly our queen is performing

She was the winner of the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and since then has become known as “The Joan Rivers of The Drag World.”

So it comes with lofty expectations as an audience member when Bianca Del Rio brings her celebrated “Dead Inside” tour to Europe this year, with several dates taking place across the UK and Northern Ireland in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Del Rio recently completed her fifth worldwide comedy tour, Unsanitized, playing to sold-out audiences in 27 countries. This was coming off making history in 2019 on her “It’s Jester Joke” tour by being the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena, selling out both venues.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" champion Bianca Del Rio returns to the United Kingdom in 2024, bringing her "Dead Inside" tour to twelve different locations to end the year with. | Provided

She has also taken her trademark wit and sharp commentary to the page in her book “Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything” while also making her West End debut in the hit musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” taking on the role of Hugo - also known as Loco Chanelle.

In a glowing review of her previous show in Washington D.C, the Rogers Review gave “Dead Inside” an “A” rating, writing that “If you are a queer person or a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, you will probably spend most of the night laughing your face off when seeing this show. Otherwise, be prepared for a night that will have you questioning how it’s possible to be that vulgar.”

So - not one for the faint of heart. But if you are a fan of Del Rio, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or just fancied finding out first hand how “vulgar” it can be, we’ve compiled the star’s list of UK dates and where you can get tickets before they sell out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is Bianca Del Rio touring in the United Kingdom in 2024?

Bianca Del Rio brings “Dead Inside” to the following locations on the following dates.

September 8 2024: Ulster Hall, Northern Ireland

September 11 2024: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

September 12 2024: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

September 13 2024: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 15 2024: Symphony Hall, Birmingham

September 16 2024: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

September 18 2024: Barbican, York

September 19 2024: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

September 20 2024: O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 21 2024: Swansea Arena, Swansea

September 24 2024: Eventim Apollo, London

September 25 2024: De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Where can I get tickets to see Bianca Del Rio on her UK tour in 2024?

Tickets for all of Bianca Del Rio’s UK and Northern Ireland dates are available to purchase now through Ticketmaster.

Are you a fan of Bianca Del Rio or “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and are getting tickets to this event, or did you see Del Rio perform during the run of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie?” Let us know your favourite Bianca Del Rio moment down below or email the writer directly.