GPs in Bedfordshire offering 16% more appointments than last year

The number of appointments available at general practices in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes has risen again.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The findings are based on new figures released by NHS England.

The data, covering January to March 2025, show that patients made over 1,660,000 appointments, compared with 1,430,000 in the same period a year earlier, an increase of 16% in the number of slots available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show that 44% of appointments were provided on the same day as they were booked, compared with 39% a year earlier. Around two-thirds of appointments (67%) were face-to-face.

New figures show more people are now able to get a GP appointment

Dr Andrew Rochford, chief medical officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said “These figures show that NHS professionals are working harder than ever to offer appointments to local patients.

“Practices are employing more staff from different professions and more than half of appointments were with a health professional other than a GP. “This means that patients are offered the opportunity to see the most appropriate professional as early as possible, to address their health issue and avoid delays in treatment.

“For example, 30% of people who we see in our practices have a musculoskeletal complaint (bone or joint problems?) and it is more appropriate for them to see a physiotherapist initially. This allows your practice to make the best use of all their staff’s expertise and time, and it frees up GPs to deal with patients who need more complex care.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.