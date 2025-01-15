​Away form is Biggleswade RFC's biggest issue so far

Biggleswade RFC's pitch has been picturesque but too frozen for action in recent weeks. Photo: Graham Place.

​With there having been no action for Biggleswade Rugby Club due to the frozen weather in recent weeks, Nigel Aldis takes a reflective look back at their season so far:

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​

Biggleswade Rugby Club start the new year mid-table in Counties 1 East (South).

They started the season well with a string of six wins, including victory over current league leaders Stamford. But once they had to travel more victories have been elusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of last season, Biggleswade had lost the services of inspirational coach Matt Shivering, who wanted to pursue other interests.

However, the form he had inspired rolled over into the new start in a higher league. Towcestrians, Stamford, Stockwood Park, Spaling, Bourne and Bugbrooke were all beaten, some by one score.

But once Biggleswade left the cosy confines of home base Langford Road, the wheels came off. There were losses to Vipers, Newbold on Avon and Old Laurentians in quick succession.

The only home game was against Biggleswade’s bogey team Stewarts & Lloyd which was also lost. Twenty points down after half an hour, Biggleswade fought back to do all the scoring but were unable to bridge the gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

December started well with a six-try romp over Peterborough Lions who are at the bottom of the table.

But Stamford, the league leaders, dished out a thumping. The next week at home, Stockwood Park turned over the early season defeat with a win after being behind.

At Christmas there was another blow to the club when Jimmy Hart decided that he had had enough and resigned.

Club chairman Teri Taylor praised Jimmy for his years as coach, saying: “Jimmy shows his passion every time he is on the touchline urging the team on to a greater and higher level. We shall miss him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first two games of the new year against Spalding and Bourne have been postponed because of frost and have to be re-arranged on the first available Saturday.

This Saturday, Biggleswade are again on the move with an away trip to Bugbrooke.