Villagers in Northill and Ickwell are getting ready to celebrate on Monday in their historic annual May Day festivities – and visitors are more than welcome to join the fun.

The day of events kicks off in the car park of The Crown Public House, Northill with a performance from the Morris Men at 11.30am. At 12.45pm children will gather with their decorated hoops with the judging taking place at 1pm.

The procession will then be assembled, leaving for Ickwell Green at 1.30pm led by Morris dancers from the Bedford and Letchworth Morris Men and tractors and trailers transport the May Queen, her attendants, page boys and flower girls to Ickwell Green.

Amelia-Rose Arugcis will be the new May Queen

The highlight of the event is the crowning of the May Queen at 2pm. This year’s queen is Amelia-Rose Aris from Upper Caldecote who first danced in the May Day festival when she was five and has loved taking part ever since. She is following in the footsteps of her mum, aunt and great aunt in taking the crown.

She will be crowned as May Queen by outgoing queen Tierney. She will also be presented with a flowery garland and sceptre by her attendants: Erin Sydney-Smith, Holly Wilkinson and Elise Sivers.

A spectacular display of dancing is promised following the crowning ceremony, with country dancing and morris dancing by children of the Parish, followed by dancing by the adult 'old scholars' who will weave the ribbons around the maypole. Visitors who stay to the end of the dancing in the arena can take part and have a dance around the maypole too.

A selection of stalls, refreshments and entertainments are available opposite the Maypole arena from 10 am onwards.

Seats in the arena are available from 12 noon. Adults £2, Children under 16 £1.

Car parking and toilets are available and there is disabled car parking close to the arena in Ickwell.

​Across from the dancing arena there will be stalls and sideshows for visitors to enjoy as well as refreshments including home-made cakes in the village hall.