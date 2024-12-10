Road closures: 19 for Biggleswade drivers to watch out for this week

Drivers in and around Central Bedfordshire will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And eight of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm December 7 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade South Roundabout to Caldecote - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

Travel news.

• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown Roundabout to Cambourne - carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm December 9 to 5am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, junction with A421 M1, junction 13 roundabout - Lane closure for gully cleaning works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1081, from 10pm December 9 to 5am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11a to junction 9 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 9 to 5am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from midnight, December 10 to 11.59pm December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Bull Farm Close to Hockliffe Road - no carriageway incursion for frame and cover works on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 8pm December 10 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Woburn Road to Tebworth - two-way traffic signals due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm December 10 to 5am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Elstow to M1, junction 13 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closures for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm December 16 2024 to 5am January 20 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wyboston to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 17 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm December 19 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Woburn Road to Alions Brook, Hockliffe - two-way traffic signals due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.