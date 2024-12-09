Biggleswade defy to weather to seal five-point win over Lions

Tom Richardson scored his first try of the season

On the worst weather of the season so far, Biggleswade ran in six tries with one against to secure another five-point win.

On a day when other sides could not play because of the atrocious weather, Biggleswade finished the first half the season in third place in the league table.

A forecast of 50mph winds and heavy rain kept some of the crowd away. But those who did attend saw Biggleswade at their most dominant best in a match littered with errors because of the gusting gale.

All but one of the tries came from a forward. Dom Nott boosted his tally for the season to ten tries with others from hooker Jake Dodd and super replacement Jack Hill who has grabbed four tries coming off the bench.

Biggleswade Launch Another Onslaught

Tom Richardson got the solitary try from a three-quarter. In the difficult kicking conditions, Charlie Stevens added two conversions to leave him just one point short of a century for the season so far.

The weather was not as bad as the dire warnings had suggested. But conditions were difficult for ball retention with spills and knock-ons rife.

This did have a silver lining as it enabled the Biggleswade pack to get on top in set and loose situations.

The catch and drive from the lineout worked like a dream resulting in several scores. The Lions simply had no counter to the organisation of the Biggy pack.

Hat trick scorer Dom Nott on the Charge

Nott richly deserved his accolade as Man of the Match. He likes nothing more than charging at the opposition with ball in hand. Defenders spin off him like skittles in a bowling alley.

Next up is an away trip to league leaders Stamford. They have lost only once this season. It was a close affair with just two points the difference.

And who did they lose to? It was the same team that they play next; Biggleswade.

