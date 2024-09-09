Financial demands force 'devastated' champion karter Cathal Clark to retire

​For Cathal Clark, winning has become a natural habit.

​​After first getting behind the wheel of a kart at the age of eight-years-old, the youngster from Husborne Crawley was soon transitioning from indoor racing to outdoors and taking the karting world by storm on his way to numerous national and European titles.

But now, aged 15, he’s been forced into retirement.

The reasons are entirely financial. Having been funded by his parents all along, he is now at a stage where the costs involved in racing at a senior level are just too great for them to be able to contemplate continuing their backing, meaning that without considerable sponsorship behind him he will no longer be able to take part.

Cathal Clark has now been forced to retire due to the financial demands of karting.

And as his dad, Jon, explains, whilst the investment has been worthwhile on every level, it is also a warning to any parent looking to back their children in a similar way.

He said: “When Cathal first got in an indoor kart I said that if he could break the track record I’d let him go outdoors. He only went and did it within three months!

"From that point on, my wife, Becky, and I invested everything into helping him succeed and it’s been worth every penny, seeing him win so many races and titles and the joy he took out of racing.

"But the bottom line is we’ve probably spent around £600k in that time – people don’t understand how much money it costs to get a kart on the track each weekend given you’re paying for everything from travel, accommodation and food right through to mechanics, team fees, engine fees and so on. It can be £9-12k each weekend.

Cathal Clark enjoyed huge success in the karting world.

"The reality is there. We’re up against drivers whose parents turn up for races in helicopters and we’re not that kind of people. It’s a different world.

"And that’s now proving the difference as Cathal tries to make his way in the senior championships.

"Drivers who may not be anywhere near as good or as successful as Cathal are ending up carrying on because they’ve got the financial backing that we simply don’t have.”

The effect on Cathal has naturally been disappointing, particularly as in some senior races in which he’s taken part for factory teams who have allowed him to race without paying for anything other than travel and hotels, he’s performed well.

But the reality is that it’ll need a lot more than that to ensure he can continue, with Cathal instead looking more towards working on the mechanical side of things in the future to still earn his place in the pit garages across the country and beyond.

Jon added: “He’s devastated he can’t carry on but I’ve had to play the realist and tell him how it is.

"Of course, if any businesses want to sponsor Cathal then we’d welcome that opportunity with open arms, but you’re looking at around £250-300k per season which shows you why it’s something that as parents, we can no longer do.

"It’s such a shame he’s had to stop but he’s not the first in this situation and he won’t be the last.”

Cathal, meanwhile, posted on his Instagram account just how disappointed he is to have had to retire.

He said: “After seven incredible years in the competition karting world, I have been forced to make the difficult decision to step away from the sport.

"Unfortunately, I have been unable to secure the sponsorship needed to continue, compounded by my family’s financial situation.

"Reflecting on my journey, I am filled with gratitude for the experiences and achievements I’ve had. From being crowned the Mini X30 European Champion with Fusion Motorsport to earning the title of Junior European Vice Champion and achieving third place in the IAME World Championships with Victory Lane and so many more podiums.

"I’ve created memories that will last a lifetime. My collection of trophies is a testament to the hard work and dedication that has shaped my karting career.

"I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Fusion Motorsport and Victory Lane for their unwavering support over the years. Your belief in me has been invaluable, and I am truly grateful.

"While I may be stepping away from competitive karting, I believe that this sport has made me a better person, teaching me resilience, teamwork, and determination.

"Who knows what the future holds? I am excited to see where life takes me next.

"Thank you all for your support and encouragement throughout this journey.”

Any individual or business who may wish to offer sponsorship to Cathal so he can look at continuing is racing journey can contact his mum, Rebecca, on 07999 066619.