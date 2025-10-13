Fears raised Tempsford development could worsen air quality issues in Sandy

Potential future growth around Tempsford could increase A1 traffic towards Sandy threatening to further reduce the town’s air quality, a meeting heard.

An air quality action plan for Sandy 2025 to 2030 was compiled after a public consultation to meet the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) submission deadline of today (October 13).

Central Bedfordshire Council is required to produce such a plan for each of its air quality management areas in the district at least every five years, where concentrations exceed an objective limit, according to a report to its executive.

The plan for Sandy from 2025 to 2030 replaces the previous one, which covered 2019 to 2024, said the report. “This continues to work towards reducing concentrations of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) around the Sandy air quality management area, which was declared in August 2015.

“The annual mean air quality objective (140µg/m3) was being exceeded at locations next to the A1 corridor. CBC’s air quality action plan for Ampthill and Sandy 2019 to 2024 was published and adopted in 2019 and needs to be updated. The air quality management area in Ampthill was revoked in July.

“While Sandy monitoring sites have been compliant with the annual mean NO2 air quality objective since 2022, not all were ten per cent beneath this mark and weren’t classed as fully compliant. But monitoring showed all locations were fully compliant in 2023 and 2024.”

The results show that the air quality in Sandy is improving, explained the report. “There were 30 responses to the consultation, with the majority in favour of the proposed measures.

“These 17 measures have been prioritised via a cost analysis, which considers potential benefits to air quality and feasibility to complete the project.

“Achieving further reductions in pollution at this location would be desirable for the health of residents and benefit the wider environment.

“CBC is also required to submit its annual status report on air quality in the district to Defra in June each year. Traffic emissions are still the major source of NO2 in Central Bedfordshire.”

Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny, who chairs the committee, said: “This is to ensure Sandy remains an area we monitor very carefully for years to come.

“I’ve stated long and hard there’s a severe risk when the Black Cat roundabout is resolved that will result in plenty of traffic hurtling towards Sandy faster than it would have done before.

“This would lead to queues in Sandy and an impact on the air quality of the town.”

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network councillor Robert Pashby warned: “There are a number of properties close to the A1.

“It’s not the most affluent part and some of the residents are in ill health, suffering from asthma, chronic heart disease or related issues.

“It’s very important we continue to do this. I’d ask for a collective memory in the council about the Black Cat roundabout, as the redevelopment isn’t due to be completed until Spring 2027. Any impact on these figures won’t become apparent until after it’s fully reopened.

“If Tempsford’s population starts to grow in future years, we can expect to see more traffic coming down the road towards Sandy. We don’t know what the resolutions will be for the Sandy (A1) roundabouts problem.” The committee agreed to adopt the action plan for Sandy.